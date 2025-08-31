Rudy Giuliani injured in New Hampshire car crash

The Brief Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, was seriously injured in a car crash Saturday night in New Hampshire. Giuliani was reportedly assisting a domestic violence victim when the crash occurred. He has fractured vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.



A spokesperson for Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, says he was seriously injured in a car crash Saturday night in New Hampshire.

What we know:

"While traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani's vehicle was struck from behind at high speed," Michael Ragusa, Giuliani's head of security, said in a statement shared on X. "His business partner and medical provider were promptly contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his care."

The former mayor has fractured vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.

Giuliani was reportedly assisting a domestic violence victim when the crash occurred. They had apparently flagged down the former mayor's vehicle looking for help, and he pulled over to assist them. The accident occurred after he was able to pull back out onto the highway, according to Ragusa.

Giuliani ‘recovering tremendously’

What they're saying:

The 81-year-old is in "good spirits and recovering tremendously," Ragusa said Sunday. He added that Giuliani is "conscious, alert and strong," saying he'll be back to business as usual later this week.

Ragusa added that his team does not believe this was a targeted attack, and said that Giuliani will remain in a Manchester-area hospital for the next few days recovering.

"Typically, when we see a trauma-induced spinal fracture broken back, it takes people several months especially if they’re being treated with traditional methods which are physical therapy, a back brace, rest and pain relief," Dr. Rabia De Latour with NYU Langone said in a statement provided to FOX 5 NY.

Dr. De Latour has no relation to Giuliani's treatment, however.