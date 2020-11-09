Royal Caribbean may seek volunteers for trial cruises

article

If you want to sail the high seas as a coronavirus protocols tester, you might be able to get a chance with Royal Caribbean International.

The cruise line said it is going to be in need of volunteers soon.

New rules for cruise ships were released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. The CDC said cruise lines will be required to hold simulated voyages in order to test their ability to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Companies have to demonstrate they have procedures for testing, quarantining, and isolating passengers and crew. They will have to build test labs on all ships and make their own arrangements to isolate or quarantine passengers onshore if needed.

No information on how Royal Caribbean will recruit volunteers for the mock voyages isn't known yet according to Cruise Industry News.

Royal Caribbean has voluntarily suspended cruises through the end of 200. Its first cruises in 2021 could be short trips to CocoCay, its private island in the Bahamas.

The cruise industry has been shut down since March due to the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.