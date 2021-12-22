Roswell High School football quarterback Robbie Roper dies after surgery

Robbie Roper, the quarterback for Roswell High School, died Wednesday after complications from surgery, family and school officials confirmed via social media. He was 18 years-old.

In a tweet on the high school senior’s Twitter, the Roper family confirmed the high school senior’s death.

In their tweet, the Roper family wrote Robbie "was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the date, time, and location."

Roswell High School, where Roper was a senior, is about 26 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

What surgical procedure was Roswell football quarterback having done?

News of the teen’s condition became public Tuesday night.

According to social media posts, complications took place after the teenager underwent shoulder surgery in Florida, and he ended up on life support.

The Roswell High School community shared its grief on social media.

Fulton County Schools Athletic Director Steven Craft posted the district is "heartbroken" for the Roper family and the Roswell sports community.

In a tweet, Craft wrote, "Please continue to lift this family and community up in prayer. Robbie Roper will be remembered as a fierce competitor, amazing son, and a great friend. You will be missed."

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Roswell High Principal Robert Shaw said his heart just breaks for the family.

On Twitter, Dr. Shaw wrote, "My favorite memories are watching him on the sideline encouraging his teammates. He was always quick with a smile and respected by all. Please keep his family in your prayers."

Roswell High Head Football Coach Chris Prewett put out a statement, saying "heartbroken is a gross understatement."

"Robbie was a fantastic young man and a fighter all the way thru!! You will be missed in so many ways!! Prayers to this grieving family and our community."

Who was Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper?

According to his Twitter page, Robbie was a 6’4", 215-pound dual threat quarterback with a 3.9 GPA.

He led the Hornets to a 10-3 record in 2021, losing in the Class 7A quarterfinals to Grayson.

On Nov. 19, Roper led Roswell to a road win over North Cobb in the High 5 Sports Game of the Week, 46-43.

Which colleges were recruiting Robbie Roper?

247 Sports listed Roper had offers to play college football at Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State, and Western Carolina as well as interest from other schools. He had recently received interest from the University of Florida.



Other colleges interested in the high school senior were Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Connecticut, TCU, Michigan, and North Carolina.

