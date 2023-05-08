Jericho crash: Community rallies to support victims' families

Hundreds from the Roslyn community filled with heartache showed up at court on Monday to support the families impacted after last week’s catastrophic crash that claimed the lives of two 14-year-old young men and injured two of their friends.



Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein were on their way home from a celebratory dinner after winning a tennis match when the pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Amandeep Singh, whose BAC was more than two times the legal limit, careered into the car they were in.

According to police, he was going so fast the wrong way, the teens didn’t have time to react.



Singh’s family was at court. His attorney, James Kousouros who wouldn’t comment on where his client was coming from the night of the crash is evaluating whether he will make another bail application. Until then Singh remains in jail.

"My client and his family are devastated by this loss," he said.



Erica Linn lost her parents to a drunk driver on her birthday 7 years ago. This latest tragedy is prompting the Mothers Against Drunk Driving advocate to renew calls for tougher DWI laws.

"This is a 100% preventable crime, and it is heart-wrenching and takes about 80 times before someone is caught drunk driving and that’s a horrendous statistic." — Erica Linn

Singh faces a max of 25 years if convicted on the top count, but that’s little consolation to the community that says no amount of time in jail will bring back the two young men. He’s due back in court on June 6.

