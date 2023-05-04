2 teens killed, 2 injured in Long Island car crash

Two teenagers were killed, and two were injured, in a car crash Wednesday night on Long Island, police said.

According to police, a 34-year-old man, identified as Amandeep Singh, of Roslyn, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram on North Broadway in Jericho when he collided with a 2019 Alpha Romero 4-door sedan with four teen boys inside.

As a result of the crash, two of the teens, both ages 14, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

After the initial collision, the Alpha Romero then additionally struck a 2023 Volvo, occupied by a 49-year-old female and her 16-year-old male passenger. They were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

Singh was arrested and transported to a hospital for minor injuries. He's being charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and will be arraigned Thursday.