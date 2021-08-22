Rosanna Scotto's father passes away at 87

We have some sad news to share involving a member of the extended FOX 5 family.

Rosanna Scotto's father, Anthony M. Scotto, has passed away at the age of 87.

Scotto was raised in Brooklyn. At 16-years-old he started as a longshoreman on the Brooklyn waterfront and eventually became a union leader.

Political leaders like Governor Hugh Carey and Mayor Lindsey all sought his endorsement.

He left an incredible legacy right up until the end. Most recently he helped his family reopen their restaurant, Fresco by Scotto.

The entire team at FOX 5 sends its condolences to the entire Scotto family.

