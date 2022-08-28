Man shot to death while answering knock on front door in Suffolk County: Police

article

The Suffolk County Police Department says it is investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday night.

Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, was shot when he answered a knock at the front door of his East 12th Street in Huntington at 11:35 p.m., police said.

Villalba-Jimenez was taken to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Villalba-Jimenez's killing is the second of its kind in a month.

On August 2, 23-year-old Bryon Martinez answered a knock at the front door of his home in Huntington Station when he was also shot and killed.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Police say all calls will be kept confidential.