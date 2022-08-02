Long Island man killed after answering door

article

A Long Island man was shot and killed after answering a knock on his front door.

The Suffolk County Police Department says it happened early Tuesday morning on 5th Ave. in Huntington Station.

Police say that 23-year-old Bryon Martinez answered a knock at the door at approximately 1:15 a.m. When he opened the door someone shot and killed him in the threshold of his home.

A physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner pronounced him dead at the scene.

The killer got away and has not been caught. Detectives are hoping someone with information will come forward.