Roosevelt Island turkey 'Rosie' spotted searching for a mate in Manhattan

"In a city of 8.5 million people, I couldn’t help but wonder: was New York big enough for one more single girl... even if she had feathers?"

That’s right—Rosie the Roosevelt Island turkey is on the move, and she’s turning heads in Manhattan. The feathered local celebrity, affectionately nicknamed "Astoria" by some fans, strutted her stuff right across the East River this week, leaving her quiet island life behind for a taste of the big city.

NYC's most unexpected It-girl:

Rosie first appeared on Roosevelt Island about a year ago, quickly becoming a fixture of the neighborhood. She’s known for confidently strutting her stuff on sidewalks, foraging for snacks, and occasionally trying to pop into apartment lobbies.

"She used to nest in the back of my building," one resident shared. "She even tried to go inside the building—they had to shoo her out of the lobby!"

But this week, the lovelorn hen made a bold move, spreading her wings and flying to Manhattan, according to Manhattan Bird Alert’s David Barrett.

"It’s mating season for turkeys," Barrett said. "She’d been showing some signs of expanding her range…. On Sunday, she flew across the East River, amazingly, and back to Manhattan."

Since then, Rosie’s been spotted all over Midtown, including Honey Locust Park on 59th Street. She’s dodged NYPD attempts at capture and seems to be enjoying her new turf.

Big City, Big Risks:

Not everyone is thrilled about Rosie’s relocation. Concerned New Yorkers are voicing worries about her safety in the city that never sleeps—especially with traffic, dogs, and curious tourists to contend with.

"Manhattan is much more dangerous than Roosevelt Island," Barrett noted. "There's more traffic, there are people who don’t know how to deal with her…. all of these things make life more treacherous for her in Midtown Manhattan."

Time will tell if she finds a mate or if she returns to her human friends on Roosevelt Island.