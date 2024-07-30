LIRR Ronkonkoma Branch partially suspended after train-car collision, MTA says

article

LIRR train service was suspended east of Ronkonkoma after a vehicle was struck in Manorville, Long Island.

The collision happened near Wading River Road and North Street on Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the collision is unknown. It is unclear if there were any fatalities.

According to the MTA, the 12:03 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Greenport was delayed east of Yaphank, according to the MTA. The 12:02 p.m. train from Grand Central to Ronkonkoma was also delayed at Farmingdale.

There was also a temporary hold through ‌Wyandanch‌ due to police activity near the tracks.

Officials said they are in the process of attempting to secure bus service.

Commuters are encouraged to use alternate branches where possible, including the Port Jefferson Branch and the Montauk Branch.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.