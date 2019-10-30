Ronald Reagan Presidential Library threatened after new wildfire erupts north of Los Angeles

A new, wind-driven wildfire broke out Wednesday morning north of Los Angeles and forced the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library as well as homes in nearby neighborhoods, officials said.

The new blaze, which is being called the Easy Fire, was reported around 6 a.m. local time in Simi Valley, located about 40 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The fire began near the 118 Freeway and Madera Road, located just miles away from the library.

Smoke from the “Easy Fire” can be seen surrounding the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. (Photo credit: FOX 11 Los Angeles)

The Ventura County Fire Department issued a mandatory evacuation for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, as well as surrounding areas.

A spokesperson from the Reagan Library told Fox News the library will be closed Wednesday due to the conditions created by the blaze. Firefighters surrounded the library, with protection measures being taken on the Air Force One side of the facility, according to the spokesperson.

Officials said the wildfire was initially reported at an estimated 15 acres and had grown to 972 acres by 9 a.m., being pushed west by Santa Ana winds. The National Weather Service said gusty winds developed more slowly than expected on Wednesday, but were topping 50 mph in some areas.

Three strike teams with the Los Angeles Fire Department were sent to the area to assist Ventura County firefighters amid the ongoing wind conditions.

Advertisement

As of Wednesday, firefighters were battling 11 active fires across California — including the a blaze that erupted Monday near the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

RELATED: LeBron James sends taco truck to feed firefighters battling Getty Fire in Southern California

RELATED: Winds subside, firefighters contain 30% of Kincade Fire

This story was reported from Cincinnati.