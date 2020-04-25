Rollerblading robber holds up Long Island Dunkin' Donuts
NEW YORK - A rollerblade-wearing robber skated off into the night after sticking up a Dunkin’ Donuts on Long Island, police said.
Nassau County police said the suspected glided into the Hicksville shop on Broadway at around 7:50 p.m. Friday, bought a cup of coffee and then demanded cash while making it seem like he had a gun under his clothing.
The man got away with an undetermined amount of money and was last seen heading in the direction of a Long Island Rail Road station a few blocks away, police said. The Dunkin’ Donuts clerk wasn't hurt.
Along with the inline skates with a bronze chassis, the suspect was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build.
He was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue sweatpants, red beanie cap and — in light of the coronavirus crisis — surgical mask, black rubber gloves, police said.
No arrests have been made.
Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
