Central Park tree lighting and more NYC holiday displays: LIST

The Central Park tree lights up today, December 4, with caroling, hot cocoa, and the traditional floating tree flotilla on the Harlem Meer. More major lightings follow across the city, including Dumbo, Jamaica in Queens, Madison Square Park on December 9, and Washington Square Park on December 11. NYC will keep glowing all month with menorah lightings during Hanukkah and ongoing holiday displays in neighborhoods and parks.



Didn't get to see Rockefeller or the Bryant Park tree lightings? Have no fear.

’Tis the season for New York City tree lightings, and there are still plenty of chances to see trees and menorahs.

Here's a list.

The Central Park tree lighting happens tonight, and several other celebrations are still on the calendar in the days ahead.

Here's a round up of the remaining lightings, listed in chronological order.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 25: A person dressed as Santa Claus working for tips waits for cusotmers near the the Rockfeller Christmas Tree on Christmas Day on December 25, 2024 in New York City. For the first time since 2005 the first night of Han Expand

Holiday lightings still to come

Central Park — Thursday, December 4 at 5:30pm

The Charles A. Dana Discovery Center sparkles again this year with caroling, seasonal activities and hot chocolate. The night wraps with the lighting of a floating flotilla of trees on the Harlem Meer — a longtime uptown tradition.

Dumbo Archway Plaza — Thursday, December 4 at 5:30pm

Head to the Dumbo Archway for photos with Santa, hot cocoa, live music and animated projections before the tree officially lights up beneath the iconic Manhattan Bridge.

Jamaica, Queens — Friday, December 5 at 7pm

Queens’ largest Christmas tree lighting happens on Rockaway Boulevard. The Grand Christmas Tree Illumination takes place Friday night, followed by the Parade on Rockaway the next day.

Madison Square Park — Tuesday, December 9 at 5pm

Celebrate the 113th anniversary of this classic tree lighting. Enjoy live festive music around the 42-foot concolor fir, located near the Northern Reflecting Pool.

Washington Square Park — Thursday, December 11 at 6pm

The arch-framed Christmas tree lights up in one of the city’s most iconic holiday scenes. If you miss the ceremony, the tree stays lit daily from 4pm to 1am throughout December.

Menorah lightings — December 14–22

NYC’s two massive public menorahs — one in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn — will be lit throughout Hanukkah, drawing large crowds for nightly celebrations.