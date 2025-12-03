Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting: Time, performances, street closures

The Brief The 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a 75-foot Norway spruce from East Greenbush, New York. The tree will shine daily from 5 a.m. to midnight, with extended hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and will remain on display through early January before being donated to Habitat for Humanity. Major street closures from 46th to 52nd Streets between Fifth and Sixth Avenues will create heavy congestion around Rockefeller Center today.



The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is Wednesday night, signaling the unofficial start of the holiday season in New York City.

Christmas Tree lighting

What we know:

For more than 90 years — since the first tree was raised in 1931 — the star-studded event has drawn top performers and massive crowds to Midtown for one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions.

2025 Rockefeller Christmas Tree

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from the Russ family in East Greenbush, New York, giving the 2025 tree true hometown roots.

The towering Norway spruce stands 75 feet tall, weighs 11 tons and spans 45 feet in diameter, according to Rockefeller Center.

Tonight's ceremony typically features celebrity performances, a crowd of thousands and a countdown to the moment the 50,000 LED lights and Swarovski star are illuminated.

The tree is located at 45 Rockefeller Plaza in Midtown Manhattan, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

This year's show will be hosted by Reba McEntire.

Other performers include:

Brad Paisley

Gwen Stefani

Kristin Chenoweth

Laufey

Marc Anthony

New Edition

Once lit, the tree will be illuminated daily from 5 a.m. to midnight.

The tree will remain on display through early January, after which it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity, continuing its tradition of giving back.

Rockefeller Christmas Tree over the years

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2015 -- Photo taken on Dec. 2, 2015, shows the Norway Spruce during the 83rd Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Rockefeller Center in New York, the United States.

When was the first Rockefeller Christmas Tree?

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 18: Rockefeller Center Inc., 20 Rockefeller Plaza. Christmas tree in Plaza from steps.

The very first Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was erected in 1931, when construction workers placed a modest, 20-foot balsam fir at the site as a symbol of hope during the Great Depression.

Expect heavy foot traffic, security checkpoints and significant delays around Rockefeller Center today. Closures will begin in the afternoon and continue into the evening.

The following streets will be closed:

46th Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave

47th Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave

48th Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave

49th Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave

50th Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave

51st Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave

52nd Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave

Rockefeller Plaza between 48th Street and 51st Street

6th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

5th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

Officials encourage using public transit, arriving early and preparing for large crowds — Rockefeller Center is one of the city’s busiest holiday destinations.