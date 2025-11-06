Rockefeller Christmas tree is heading to NYC: When will it be lit?

The Brief This year's Rockefeller Christmas tree has begun its journey to New York City. The 75-foot-tall Norway Spruce was cut down Thursday morning, Nov. 6, in East Greenbush – this year's tree weighs 11 tons. The tree will be brought into New York City by flatbed truck and raised into place at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 8.



Rockefeller Christmas tree headed to NYC

What we know:

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is one of the crown jewels of the city, drawing tourists from all over the world.

This year's tree has officially started its journey to the Big Apple.

Details about this year's tree

The 75-foot-tall Norway Spruce was cut down Thursday morning in East Greenbush, weighing 11 tons.

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED TISHMAN SPEYER - Workers prepare to crane a wrapped 75-foot tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce, that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, onto a flatbed truck, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in East Greenbush, NY. The wrapp Expand

The tree will be brought into New York City by flatbed truck and raised into place at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 8.

After being wrapped with over 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski star, the tree will be lit on Wednesday, Dec. 3. Those who can't attend in person can watch the live broadcast, "Christmas in Rockefeller Center."

This year's "Meet the Tree Day" will run Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free to enter but advanced registration is encouraged.