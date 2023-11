It's almost Christmastime in the city!

The Rockefeller Christmas tree has been cut down and is getting ready to make the journey to Manhattan.

This year's tree came from Vestal, New York, which is just outside of Binghamton.

It's 80 feet tall, 112 tons, and is believed to be between 80–85 years old.

It's set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday and will be lit up for the first time on Nov. 29.