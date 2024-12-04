Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting 2024: Ceremony start time, street closures, and more

The Brief The Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is taking place tonight. The ceremony will happen during the live broadcast "Christmas at Rockefeller Center". This year's tree is covered with five miles of light strands, featuring over 50,000 multicolored LED bulbs and has a Swarovski star at the top.



It's Christmastime in the city! The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is happening tonight.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place during the live broadcast "Christmas at Rockefeller Center".

This year's tree is covered with five miles of light strands, featuring over 50,000 multicolored LED bulbs. At the top of the tree is a dazzling Swarovski star, adorned with 3 million crystals, as the tree’s sparkling crown.

(The view from Sky FOX shows the tree with the star on top at Rockefeller Center before the ceremony. )

Here's what you need to know about tonight's ceremony:

Kelly Clarkson

Backstreet Boys

Dan + Shay

Megan Hilty

Jennifer Hudson

Coco Jones

Little Big Town

RAYE

Thalia

The Radio City Rockettes

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lifted by a crane into place at Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

This year’s stunning 74-foot Norway spruce was donated by the Albert family of West Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

It’s the first Rockefeller tree to come from the state since 1959. After being cut down, the tree traveled 140 miles to Manhattan.

46th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

49th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

50th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

51st Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 48th Street and 51st Street

6th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

5th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street

6th Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street

The Swarovski star is seen atop the Christmas Tree during the Rockefeller Center's annual lighting ceremony in New York, on November 29, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be lit Sunday-Wednesday from 5am to midnight and Thursday-Saturday from 5am-1am. On Christmas Day the Tree will be lit for 24 hours and on New Year's Eve it will be lit from 5am-9pm.

The Tree will be on view through mid-January before being repurposed into lumber for Habitat for Humanity, continuing its legacy of giving long after the season ends.