Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting 2024: Ceremony start time, street closures, and more
NEW YORK CITY - It's Christmastime in the city! The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is happening tonight.
The tree lighting ceremony will take place during the live broadcast "Christmas at Rockefeller Center".
This year's tree is covered with five miles of light strands, featuring over 50,000 multicolored LED bulbs. At the top of the tree is a dazzling Swarovski star, adorned with 3 million crystals, as the tree’s sparkling crown.
(The view from Sky FOX shows the tree with the star on top at Rockefeller Center before the ceremony. )
Here's what you need to know about tonight's ceremony:
List of performers for this year's ceremony
- Kelly Clarkson
- Backstreet Boys
- Dan + Shay
- Megan Hilty
- Jennifer Hudson
- Coco Jones
- Little Big Town
- RAYE
- Thalia
- The Radio City Rockettes
Where is this year's tree from?
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lifted by a crane into place at Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
This year’s stunning 74-foot Norway spruce was donated by the Albert family of West Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
It’s the first Rockefeller tree to come from the state since 1959. After being cut down, the tree traveled 140 miles to Manhattan.
Street closures
- 46th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 49th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 50th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 51st Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- Rockefeller Plaza between 48th Street and 51st Street
- 6th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street
- 5th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street
- Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street
- 6th Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street
- 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street
How long will the tree be on display in the city?
The Swarovski star is seen atop the Christmas Tree during the Rockefeller Center's annual lighting ceremony in New York, on November 29, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be lit Sunday-Wednesday from 5am to midnight and Thursday-Saturday from 5am-1am. On Christmas Day the Tree will be lit for 24 hours and on New Year's Eve it will be lit from 5am-9pm.
The Tree will be on view through mid-January before being repurposed into lumber for Habitat for Humanity, continuing its legacy of giving long after the season ends.
The Source: This story was written based on information published by Rockefeller Center and FOX 5 NY.