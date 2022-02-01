Robots making cocktails, coffee, even food at Beijing Olympics

article

Robots are helping to minimize human contact among people who are attending the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Robots are mixing drinks, preparing food, brewing coffee, creating souvenirs, mopping floors, and more, according to China's state news agency .

Areas hosting various functions connected to the Beijing Olympic Games are operating as so-called closed loops to reduce the interaction between visitors and locals. A robot at the press center is getting a lot of attention and media coverage, of course, for being able to mix four kinds of cocktails. The robot, which looks like a big arm, pours liquids from bottles hanging overhead, shakes mixtures with gusto, and then pours the finished concoctions into glasses for thirsty journalists.

Other robots there and in other locations prepare food orders for members of the media, athletes, officials, and other workers, who can order via mobile app.

In some dining areas, robots drop down from ceilings and deliver food to tables.

Robots are also grinding beans and brewing pots of coffee, scooping and serving ice cream, creating calligraphy posters, and sweeping and mopping floors, according to reports.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A worker waits for a robot processing a food order at the dining hall of the Main Press Center ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Jan. 28, 2022. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

Watch this report from New China TV (NOTE: New China TV is part of China's state news agency)