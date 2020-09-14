Robot can detect if people are wearing masks

article

A human-like robot called Pepper can now detect whether people are wearing a mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Pepper uses cameras to scan the faces of up to 5 people in a group, simultaneously, in order to check if they are wearing a mask.

During the interaction, Pepper displays a green or red circle around the face on its tablet depending on whether the person is wearing a mask or not.

Partners and developers can add other features such as voice interaction to warn people that they are required to wear a mask. It can also alert businesses that people are not wearing masks.

Mask checking is an important feature for business owners as new protocols are in place all around Europe that declares it mandatory that people wear masks in closed spaces. It can lead to fines for those who do not follow the rules.