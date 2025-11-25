Teen pleads guilty to shooting machine gun that killed 69-year-old Robin Wright

The Brief Faisil McCants, the 18-year-old charged in connection with the shooting of Robin Wright, has pled guilty to possessing and discharging the machine gun that killed her. Wright, a 69-year-old grandmother, was killed by a stray bullet in East Harlem while crossing the street with a friend several months ago. The teen is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, 2026, at 3 p.m.



Harlem grandmother fatally shot

The backstory:

A 69-year-old grandmother was killed by a stray bullet in East Harlem while crossing the street with a friend several months ago.

Faisil McCants, an 18-year-old, was charged in connection with the shooting of Robin Wright in September.

"As alleged, after robbing a drug dealer at gunpoint, Faisil McCants fired a machine gun in the middle of the day on the busy streets of New York City, killing another person," said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. "The death of that wholly innocent bystander, a 69-year-old woman who was merely standing with her walker on the sidewalk in East Harlem, is as tragic as it is senseless. It is unacceptable."

McCants and two co-conspirators robbed a drug dealer shortly before 12:30 p.m. that day near East 109th Street and Madison Avenue. McCants fled north on Madison Avenue after entering an altercation with the dealer.

The 18-year-old fired 15 shots from a machine gun as he fled – Wright, a bystander, was struck by the gunfire, and pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

McCants pleads guilty

What we know:

McCants has pled guilty to one count of use, carrying and possession of a machine gun, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The teen is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, 2026, at 3 p.m.