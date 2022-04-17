Robbery ring stealing PS5s at gunpoint across NYC: NYPD

article

The NYPD is hunting for a trio of robbers who are arranging meetings with people selling the hard-to-find PlayStation 5 and then robbing them at gunpoint.

The suspects have been connected to a string of robberies, which have occurred between March 3 and April 12 in Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens.

On March 3, police say the suspects robbed two victims at gunpoint, stealing a graphics card valued at $1,050 from a 29-year-old man in the Bronx in the first case, and then swiping a PlayStation 5 from a 40-year-old man in Queens just a few hours later.

A month later on April 3, the crooks struck again, robbing a 19-year-old man of his PlayStation 5 in Harlem. Then, on April 8, they stole another PlayStation from a 36-year-old man in Pelham Bay.

The robbers struck two more times last week, stealing $6,000 in jewelry from a 39-year-old man on April 10 and then robbing a 23-year-old man looking to sell roughly $1,300 in camera equipment in the East Village on April 12.

A car allegedly used by suspects in a string of robberies across New York City.

The NYPD has released surveillance photos of the suspects, along with the getaway car, a dark blue early-model Honda Accord, used in most of the inicdents.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement