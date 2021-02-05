Robbery crew targets high end Manhattan stores

Police in New York are on the hunt for a group of robbers who are rushing in and robbing high-end stores.

The latest incident took place Tuesday at a Chanel store on Spring Street in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

A group of 4 men went into the store and started grabbing merchandise off of shelves before running out. They snatched about $160,000 worth of wallets and handbags.

The NYPD says the same men are believed to be part of a larger group of about 9 people responsible for around 20 other robberies in Manhattan since September.

The men are wearing hooded sweatshirts and face coverings, making it harder for the NYPD to identify them. They use cars with stolen plates as part of the operation.

Some of the stores that have been hit include Monclear shops and the COS boutique on Spring Street.

