Riverhead zero-tolerance policy aims to crack down on quality-of-life crimes

A new zero-tolerance policy in Riverhead will hopefully make the town more of a family-friendly destination, according to officials who recently voted to crack down on quality-of-life crimes.

"We want to limit certain behaviors that could be offensive to other people such as urinating in the street, smoking marijuana where children are playing, aggressive panhandling," said Yvette Aguiar, town supervisor.

Riverhead is also restricting new businesses, including smoke shops and laundromats, from opening downtown to encourage an economically vibrant Main Street.

"We felt that having activities - an ice cream shop, books and toy stores versus a laundromat, smoke and vape shops would be the environment the board is trying to create," said Dawn Thomas, community development director.

Officer patrols Riverhead. (FOX 5 New York)

Under the new law, penalties for loitering in zero tolerance areas carry fines of up to $2,500 and the possibility of 90 days in jail. Those fined for soliciting can pay $500 or possibly spend 15 days in jail.

"They have a right to impose restrictions and maintain some order," said Eric Alexander with the Main Street Alliance.

But will restrictions come at the expense of the most vulnerable?

Riverhead officials insist the enforcement isn’t aimed at anyone in particular, but not everyone agrees.

"I think they need to be thinking about how to address the root of the problem," said Cindy Clifford with the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association. "I think if there’s a legitimate infraction that’s putting people at risk then that needs to be addressed but if someone is sleeping on a bench or sitting on the sidewalk, I don’t understand why that’s a crime."

The law is expected to go into effect by the summer.