Riverdance turns 25 and returns to Radio City Music Hall

Riverdance is celebrating 25 years of Irish step dance and culture. The show is running through Sunday, making its return to Radio City Music Hall for the first time in 10 years.

We got a behind-the-scenes look of their rehearsals.

Director John McColgan has been with the show every step of the way since its humble beginnings.

None of the dancers in this show were alive 25 years ago when Riverdance started. So you have all these kids who grew up with Riverdance. This is a dream for many of them.

The Celtic celebration has evolved over the years in its costumes, starting with dancers wearing all black… to now, where they shine on stage, boasting bright greens and blues – representative of Irish culture and folklore.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Over 25 years, Riverdance has also incorporated hip-hop styles, Russian dancing, and more to add a variety of cultures.

Advertisement

Beyond the performances at Radio City, on Sunday the Riverdance 25th Anniversary special will be shown at movie theaters across the country. The retrospective will take a look back on the origins of Celtic movement and music.