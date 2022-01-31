Michael Rapaport says his local Rite Aid closing because of shoplifting

Actor Michael Rapaport returned to his local Rite Aid and documented the visit after showing a shoplifter strolling out of the store in his first video. This time around, Rapaport said there was nothing left to steal.

"Back at my Rite Aid and there is nothing to steal because this Rite Aid like so many other Rite Aides is closing down because everything is stolen and the workers here say they are not sure if they're getting any jobs," said Rapaport on social media.

Stores across the country have reported increased thefts coupled with supply chain issues for closures.

An employee at the actor's local store on First Avenue and East 80th Street on the Upper East Side confirmed the closure to FOX 5 News and cited "shipping issues."

The store was reportedly scheduled to close on February 15 along with 63 other locations with thefts being a major reason, reported the Daily Mail.

The Hell's Kitchen location and the store at West 50th Street and 8th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan location were scheduled to close Feb. 8.

A source sent FOX 5 News an exclusive video of the Midtown Manhattan location, showing two men dressed in all black, raiding the shelves and stuffing whatever they could get their hands on into backpacks and duffel bags.

Employees said they called police on a regular basis, and statistics provided by the NYPD seemed to reflect that.

Police received at least 73 complaint reports from the 24-hour store and pharmacy since January 1, 2020.

Those complaints included 45 petit larcenies, 9 grand larcenies, and 7 robberies.