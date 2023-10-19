These New York, New Jersey Rite Aid locations are expected to close
NEW YORK - Rite Aid plans to close around 7% of its stores initially, as the drugstore chain makes its way through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
The company submitted a list of 154 stores in a court filing, and most of the chain’s stores are on the East and West Coasts.
Several locations in New Jersey and New York made the list. Here they are:
Which Rite Aid locations are closing in New Jersey?
- 1726 Route 37: East Toms River
- 431 Haledon Avenue: Haledon
- 35 Mill Road: Irvington
- 1636 Route 38 Suite 49: Lumberton
- 210 Bridgeton Pike: Mantua
- 3 Marshall Hill Road West: Milford
- 1434 South Black Horse Pike: Williamstown
- 108 Swedesboro Road Suite 20: Mullica Hill
- 2370 Route 33: Robbinsville
- 773 Hamilton Street: Somerset
- 4057 Asbury Avenue Suite 8: Tinton Falls
- 86 B Lacey Road: Whiting
Which Rite Aid locations are closing in New York?
- 836 Sunrise Highway: Bay Shore
- 2784 Sunrise Highway: Bellmore
- 2002 Avenue U: Brooklyn
- 2887 Harlem Road: Cheektowaga
- 901 Merrick Road: Copiague
- 577 Larkfield Road: East Northport
- 2 Whitney Avenue: Floral Park
- 71-18 Kissena Boulevard: Flushing
- 695 East Jericho Turnpike: Huntington Station
- 2453 Elmwood Avenue: Kenmore
- 3131 Hempstead Turnpike: Levittown
- 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road: Medford
- 3199 Long Beach Road: Oceanside
- 273 Pine Hollow Road: Oyster Bay
- 593 Old Town Road: Port Jeff Station
- 1567 Penfield Road: Rochester
- 65 Route 111: Smithtown
- 198 West Merrick Road: Valley Stream
- 397 Sunrise Highway: West Patchogue
Locations in Pennsylvania, California, Washington, Michigan and Ohio made the list as well.
Rite Aid said in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing it has more than 2,200 locations in 17 states.
That filing also noted the company lost about $1.3 billion in the first half of its fiscal year – more than double the $441 million it lost in the same period during the previous fiscal year.
Rite Aid said in its Tuesday bankruptcy court filing it also may close additional stores.
The company said earlier this week going through its voluntary Chapter 11 process will help significantly cut the company’s debt and resolve litigation "in an equitable manner."
The Philadelphia company has struggled financially for years and also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions like its bigger rivals, CVS and Walgreens.
Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.