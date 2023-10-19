These New York, New Jersey Rite Aid locations are expected to close

Rite Aid plans to close around 7% of its stores initially, as the drugstore chain makes its way through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

The company submitted a list of 154 stores in a court filing, and most of the chain’s stores are on the East and West Coasts.

Several locations in New Jersey and New York made the list. Here they are:

Which Rite Aid locations are closing in New Jersey?

1726 Route 37: East Toms River

431 Haledon Avenue: Haledon

35 Mill Road: Irvington

1636 Route 38 Suite 49: Lumberton

210 Bridgeton Pike: Mantua

3 Marshall Hill Road West: Milford

1434 South Black Horse Pike: Williamstown

108 Swedesboro Road Suite 20: Mullica Hill

2370 Route 33: Robbinsville

773 Hamilton Street: Somerset

4057 Asbury Avenue Suite 8: Tinton Falls

86 B Lacey Road: Whiting

Which Rite Aid locations are closing in New York?

836 Sunrise Highway: Bay Shore

2784 Sunrise Highway: Bellmore

2002 Avenue U: Brooklyn

2887 Harlem Road: Cheektowaga

901 Merrick Road: Copiague

577 Larkfield Road: East Northport

2 Whitney Avenue: Floral Park

71-18 Kissena Boulevard: Flushing

695 East Jericho Turnpike: Huntington Station

2453 Elmwood Avenue: Kenmore

3131 Hempstead Turnpike: Levittown

700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road: Medford

3199 Long Beach Road: Oceanside

273 Pine Hollow Road: Oyster Bay

593 Old Town Road: Port Jeff Station

1567 Penfield Road: Rochester

65 Route 111: Smithtown

198 West Merrick Road: Valley Stream

397 Sunrise Highway: West Patchogue

Locations in Pennsylvania, California, Washington, Michigan and Ohio made the list as well.

Rite Aid said in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing it has more than 2,200 locations in 17 states.

That filing also noted the company lost about $1.3 billion in the first half of its fiscal year – more than double the $441 million it lost in the same period during the previous fiscal year.

Rite Aid said in its Tuesday bankruptcy court filing it also may close additional stores.

The company said earlier this week going through its voluntary Chapter 11 process will help significantly cut the company’s debt and resolve litigation "in an equitable manner."

The Philadelphia company has struggled financially for years and also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions like its bigger rivals, CVS and Walgreens.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.