Rikers officer infected with coronavirus

article

A correction officer at Rikers Island has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the union that represents the officers.

The NYC Correction Officers' Benevolent Association has scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. to share details about the case. The officer is the second Department of Correction employee to test positive for the virus.

David Perez, who works for the Investigation Division, died on Monday.

New York City's Board of Correction this week called for the immediate release of all high-risk inmates after the investigator's death. Perez, 56, was said to have a pre-existing health condition and only limited contact with inmates.

The city's jail system has about 8,000 inmates, most at notorious Rikers Island.

There were 923 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths in New York City as of Wednesday morning.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It's FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Advertisement

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.