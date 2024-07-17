Escaped Rikers Island inmate reportedly found by police riding MTA bus

The Rikers Island inmate who escaped from an NYC hospital while in custody last month, has been found by police.

James Mossetty, 35, was arrested on Tuesday evening after being on the run since June 26.

The Post reports that the inmate was caught riding an MTA bus in Hell’s Kitchen two miles away from the hospital where he escaped.

At the time, Mossetty was receiving care at NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue while in the custody of the Department of Corrections before he made a run for it.

Mossetty was reportedly taken into custody on Jan. 6 for assault, theft and criminal possession of a controlled substance and he now faces charges for escaping custody.