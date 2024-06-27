Prisoner escapes a NYC hospital while in custody: NYPD
NEW YORK CITY - A prisoner escaped from a hospital while in custody on Wednesday, police said.
At approximately 9:38 p.m., James Mossetty, 35, left the hospital and ran into the FDR Drive to parts unknown, police said.
Mossetty was being treated at NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue while in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Police said Mossetty is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was seen last wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black glasses, and black shoes.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).