Gunman shoots girl, 3, during Ridge standoff, then fatally shoots himself

A 3-year-old girl was shot by a murder suspect following a standoff with Suffolk County police in Ridge, authorities said.

The incident happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. on Ticonderoga Court in Ridge.

According to police, detectives went to an apartment to investigate a murder that happened back in June in Central Islip.

While interviewing a friend of the suspect who lived at the home, detectives learned the suspect, identified as Gary Jones, 38, of North Amityville, was inside. The friend, as well as some children, were directed out of the house.

Police said Jones then appeared from a room, armed with a gun, and fired several shots at the detectives, causing them to back out of the home.

One of the shots went through a wall, striking the girl in the next apartment, police said. She was rushed to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.

Officials eventually entered with a robot and found Jones dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers did not return fire.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.