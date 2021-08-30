Expand / Collapse search
Richmond police investigating death of social media influencer, alleged suspect's identity released

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
Texas
FOX 26 Houston
Janae Gagnier article

Janae Gagnier, known on social media as ‘Miss Mercedes Morr’.

RICHMOND, Texas - The Richmond Police Department is investigating following the death of a social media influencer as a possible murder-suicide. 

Authorities were called out to the Cortland Apartments, located at 5200 Pointe West Circle, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. 

Police said 33-year-old Janae Gagnier, known on social media as "Miss Mercedes Morr", who has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, was found dead inside her home. 

Authorities added that a second body, who has been identified as 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto from Florida, who is believed to be the suspect, was also located inside the home. 

Kevin-Alexander-Accorto.png

Kevin Alexander Accorto

According to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner, Gagnier's cause of death was strangulation, and Accorto's cause of death was multiple blunt force wounds from sharp object.

Investigators believe there was not a relationship between the Accorto and Gagnier.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

