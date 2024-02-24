Former Seahawk Richard Sherman arrested for DUI

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 13 News Staff
Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested by Washington State Patrol early Saturday morning on suspicion of DUI.

SEATTLE - Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested for DUI early Saturday morning, Washington State Patrol confirmed.

The King County Jail roster shows Sherman was booked for DUI at 4:51 a.m.

A King County District Court judge found probable cause to charge the former Seahawks star later on Saturday.

Sherman is expected to have a court hearing on Monday to address conditions of release. A bail amount hasn't been set yet.

Sherman previously pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass, as well as speeding in a construction zone back in March 2022.

It's unknown if his previous plea deal will play a factor in this case.

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 30: Richard Sherman talks on set of the Amazon Prime TNF postgame show after an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Coo

This is a developing story. Check back for details.