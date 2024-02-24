Former Seahawk Richard Sherman arrested for DUI

Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested for DUI early Saturday morning, Washington State Patrol confirmed.

The King County Jail roster shows Sherman was booked for DUI at 4:51 a.m.

A King County District Court judge found probable cause to charge the former Seahawks star later on Saturday.

Sherman is expected to have a court hearing on Monday to address conditions of release. A bail amount hasn't been set yet.

Sherman previously pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass, as well as speeding in a construction zone back in March 2022.

It's unknown if his previous plea deal will play a factor in this case.

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 30: Richard Sherman talks on set of the Amazon Prime TNF postgame show after an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.