Richard Belzer, Law & Order star and veteran stand-up comic, dies at 78

Richard Belzer, star of Law & Order and a veteran stand-up comic, has died.

News of his death was first shared by Laraine Newman, an original cast member of Saturday Night Live and a friend of Belzer’s. Writer Bill Scheft, another longtime friend, told The Hollywood Reporter that Belzer had a lot of health problems and died at his home in Bozouls in southwest France. TMZ also reported his death.

The actor and talk-show host was 78 years old.

Belzer was best known for playing the sardonic Detective John Munch on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but he first portrayed Munch’s character on the NBC series Homicide: Life on the Street, according to his Simon and Schuster biography.

Tributes to the late actor began pouring in on social media.

Belzer played Munch on 10 different TV shows, including The Wire and Arrested Development. He also appeared in movies, including Fame and Scarface, and starred in The Richard Belzer Show on Cinema, his own HBO special, Another Lone Nut and The Belzer Connection on the SciFi Channel.

Belzer never auditioned for the role. After hearing him on "The Howard Stern Show," executive producer Barry Levinson brought Belzer in to read for the part.

"I would never be a detective. But if I were, that's how I'd be," he once said. "They write to all my paranoia and anti-establishment dissidence and conspiracy theories. So it's been a lot of fun for me. A dream, really."

Belzer was also a regular on SNL in the show's early days.

He’s the author of four books — I Am Not A Cop!, UFOs, JFK, and Elvis: Conspiracies You Don't Have to Be Crazy to Believe — and coauthored How to Be a Stand-Up Comic.

Belzer split his time between France and New York City, his biography states. He is survived by his wife, Harlee, according to TMZ.