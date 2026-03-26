Rex Heuermann expected to plead guilty to Gilgo Beach killings, sources say

The Brief Rex Heuermann is expected to plead guilty to the Gilgo Beach killings, sources tell FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg. The Gilgo Beach murders – the deaths of 11 people whose remains were found in 2010 and 2011 – have long stumped investigators. Heuermann is charged with killing seven women whose remains were found on Long Island.



Rex Heuermann is expected to plead guilty to the Gilgo Beach killings, sources tell FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

RIVERHEAD, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Alleged serial killer Rex A. Heuermann (R) appears inside Judge Tim Mazzei's courtroom with his attorney Michael Brown at Suffolk County Court for a Frye hearing on July 17, 2025 in Riverhead, New York. The hearing was Expand

Heuermann expected to plead guilty

What we know:

Heuermann was charged with a seventh murder in the death of Valerie Mack. The partial skeletal remains of Mack were found in a wooded area in Manorville, Long Island, back in 2000.

Heuermann is also charged with killing six other women whose remains were found on Long Island. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The backstory:

The Gilgo Beach murders – the deaths of 11 people whose remains were found in 2010 and 2011 – have long stumped investigators.

Most of the victims were young women who had been sex workers. Several of the bodies were found near the remote town of Gilgo Beach on the southern shore of Long Island.

Determining who killed them, and why, has vexed a slew of seasoned homicide detectives through several changes in police leadership.