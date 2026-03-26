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Rex Heuermann expected to plead guilty to Gilgo Beach killings, sources say

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Published  March 26, 2026 6:26pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
Rex Heuermann neighbors demand enhanced security

Rex Heuermann neighbors demand enhanced security

Homeowners around the Massapequa Park home of Rex Heuermann said their neighborhood has felt more like a movie set with cameras and crews flooding their streets. FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green has the story.

The Brief

    • Rex Heuermann is expected to plead guilty to the Gilgo Beach killings, sources tell FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.
    • The Gilgo Beach murders – the deaths of 11 people whose remains were found in 2010 and 2011 – have long stumped investigators.
    • Heuermann is charged with killing seven women whose remains were found on Long Island.

LONG ISLAND - Rex Heuermann is expected to plead guilty to the Gilgo Beach killings, sources tell FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

RIVERHEAD, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Alleged serial killer Rex A. Heuermann (R) appears inside Judge Tim Mazzei's courtroom with his attorney Michael Brown at Suffolk County Court for a Frye hearing on July 17, 2025 in Riverhead, New York. The hearing was

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Heuermann expected to plead guilty

What we know:

Heuermann was charged with a seventh murder in the death of Valerie Mack. The partial skeletal remains of Mack were found in a wooded area in Manorville, Long Island, back in 2000.

Heuermann is also charged with killing six other women whose remains were found on Long Island. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The backstory:

The Gilgo Beach murders – the deaths of 11 people whose remains were found in 2010 and 2011 – have long stumped investigators. 

Suspect charged in Gilgo Beach murders

Suspect charged in Gilgo Beach murders

Rex Heuermann, an architect and a married father of two from Massapequa Park has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of three women whose bodies were found on Gilgo Beach on Long Island.

Most of the victims were young women who had been sex workers. Several of the bodies were found near the remote town of Gilgo Beach on the southern shore of Long Island.

Determining who killed them, and why, has vexed a slew of seasoned homicide detectives through several changes in police leadership.

The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

Crime and Public SafetyLong Island