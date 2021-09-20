Revel scooter rider killed in accident

article

A Manhattan man riding a Revel rental scooter was killed after being thrown from his scooter and then being hit by a car.

The NYPD says it happened about 11:15 p.m. Sunday at 1st Ave. Police say 22-year-old Andreas Marino was in the tunnel near E. 48th St. when he lost control and was thrown from the scooter.

A 2021 Toyota Highlander going through the 1 Avenue Tunnel then struck Marino while he was lying on the road.

EMS took Marino to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue but it was too late to save his life.

The NYPD took the 44-year-old driver of the Highlander. He was expected to face charges. His name was not released by the NYPD.

Revel suspended operations in New York City for a period of time in 2020 after a series of rider deaths, including CBS 2 New York reporter Nina Kapur.

Revel, a ride-sharing startup that operates in several U.S. cities, allows anyone 21 or older with a driver's license, no DUIs, and fewer than two speeding tickets who consent to a check of their driving record to climb onto a machine that tops out at 29 mph.

Revel's requires riders to provide a selfie of themselves wearing a helmet in order to rent a moped. Before taking their first ride, Revel users will also have to watch an instructional video and take a 21-question safety test, answering each question correctly twice.

Revel was founded with 68 mopeds in 2018 and now has around 3,000 in New York City.