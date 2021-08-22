Expand / Collapse search
Rev. Jesse Jackson and wife Jacqueline remain hospitalized with COVID

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and wife Jacqueline Jackson hospitalized with COVID-10

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. is 79 and his wife Jacqueline is 77. Rev. Jackson was vaccinated in January. His last public appearance was on Wednesday.

CHICAGO - The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife,  Jacqueline, remain under doctors' observation at a Chicago hospital and are "responding positively to treatments" for COVID-19. 

A statement from the couple's son, Jonathan Jackson, says they're being carefully monitored, in part because of their age. 

Rev. Jackson, 79, was vaccinated against the virus in January. Mrs. Jackson is 77-years-old.

They were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Saturday.

"My family appreciates all of the expressions of concern and prayers that have been offered on their behalf, and we will continue to offer our prayers for your family as well," said the statement from Jonathan Jackson. "We ask that you continue to pray for the full recovery of our parents."

