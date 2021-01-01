Return to normalcy requires vaccines, masks, distance

The New Year and how it unfolds for the most part is in our hands, according to Northwell Health's director of global health. Dr. Eric Cioe-Peña said that a spike after the holidays is likely but as more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccines, the nation could return to some sense of normalcy including regular schooling and sporting events by the fall.

"As we see the vaccine rollout, we're hoping to see brighter horizons," Cioe-Peña said. "I look forward to a summer that looks a lot more normal than 2020 and a fall that looks nothing like 2020."

Experts told FOX 5 NY that people who get the vaccine are encouraged to still wear masks and limit contact. Herd immunity will likely be achieved if 80% to 85% of Americans are vaccinated, according to Cioe-Peña.

"I'm hoping we keep our target of late April as the end or general phase so everyone is vaccinated by the first half of 2021," he said.

Doctors believe the highly contagious new strain of coronavirus from the United Kingdom will be covered under the vaccine.

When it comes to coping with COVID-19, social worker Harriet Cabelly encourages people to try to stay positive.

"I think hope is the biggest torch we can carry," Cabelly said. "There's going to still be the sameness but there's a light at the end of the tunnel."

The light comes from the belief that a small vial will hopefully have a big impact.