Retired NYPD Detective honored for 1968 heroism

Retired NYPD Detective Randy Jurgensen received a decades overdue round of applause at NYPD headquarters on Thursday as he received the Police Combat Cross.

In 1968, Jurgensen was at Arthur’s Nightclub in Midtown Manhattan when he heard screams from a nearby street. A patrolman had been shot multiple times by two suspects who were fleeing the scene.

Despite being off duty, dressed in plain clothes, and without backup, Jurgensen sprang into action. He chased down the suspects and helped the officer suffering from gunshot wounds, all while under gunfire himself.

Despite being shot at, Jurgensen was able to subdue one of the suspects by striking him with his off-duty firearm.

"56 years ago you did what we ask every single officer to do every single day," said Police Commissioner Edward Caban at Thursday's ceremony.

Though Jurgensen was the day’s honoree, he chose to share the spotlight with the fallen officer from that night, Patrolman John Vereca.

"On that night, now, I’m thinking of Patrolman John Vereca who lost his life while doing what he swore to do, his duty," Jurgensen said during the ceremony.