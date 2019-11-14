Retired Army Brigadier General Loree Sutton enters race for NYC Mayor

She may not be a household name, but retired brigadier general Loree Sutton is hoping to change that one voter at a time.

Sutton entered the 2021 New York City mayoral race earlier this month and says that her work with soldiers and veterans as the Army’s top psychiatrist has prepared her for the job.

“My background as a military leader, I have to be open to every possible diverse element of our society and find a way to move forward and meet the mission, that’s what we’ve done here for the last five years. I’m ready to lead, today,” Sutton said.

The Democratic primary is still over a year and a half away, with City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, Comptroller Scott Stringer and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams all considering runs. Meanwhile, Bronx Borough President Reuben Diaz, Jr. has already entered the race.

But Sutton, a self-described moderate, says that she isn’t worried about campaigning against better-known figures that are more in-sync with the party’s progressive base.

“I am ready to lead, ready to serve on day one,” Sutton said. “I have a proven track record of leadership, getting real-world results. I know what it is to lead change, I know what it is to bring people together, and I love our city.”