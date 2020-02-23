Restauranteur, author and model B. Smith dies at 70

article

Restaurateur, author and model Barbara Elaine Smith, best known as B. Smith, has died at her home on Long Island as a result of early-onset Alzheimer ’s disease, her husband and daughter announced on Facebook on Sunday.

"Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.'s dazzling and unforgettable smile," her husband, Dan, said in the lengthy Facebook post honoring her life.

Smith made history by becoming the first Africa-American model to be featured on the cover of Mademoiselle magazine in 1976, before turning her attention to business.

Heralded as “one of the most important African-American style mavens of all time,” by the New York Daily News, Smith was the proprietor of multiple restaurants called B. Smith, the first of which opened in 1986 at 47th Street in New York City. Others followed in Sag Harbor, and another in Union Station in Washington, D.C.

Smith was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2013, and released a book called “Before I Forget” in 2016 that detailed her and her husband’s experience after her diagnosis with the disease.