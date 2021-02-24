Restaurant brings taste of Philly cheesesteaks to NY

Known for his college bar Fenwicks in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, Joe Crotty was forced to shut down his beloved restaurant as a result of the pandemic.

But like many other business owners, Crotty had to pivot and come up with a new idea – so he created Crotty’s Cheesesteaks.

The casual restaurant in New Rochelle became a family endeavor after he enlisted the help of his daughter, Lindsay Walsh.

"I’ve been a stay-at-home Mom for the past six years, and this was the first year that my kids were going back to school," Walsh said. "So I had the availability to jump in and help him, and he had a need for some support."

Crotty says that the family aspect is the most gratifying part of the business. When you think cheesesteaks – you think Philly. But Crotty felt there weren’t any good cheesesteak restaurants in New York City, so he did a little recon in Philadelphia.

"There’s five very popular places, so I spent the week going back and forth, spending an hour at each location, day after day – they thought I was stalking them," he said.

After Crotty perfected his cheesesteak recipe, he brought it back to New York, for the Crotty’s menu, which features a variety of sandwiches – all with different toppings and sides.

Crotty’s Cheesesteaks is located at 8 Eastchester Rd, New Rochelle, NY 10801.

You can find Crotty’s full menu, hours, and more at crottycheesesteak.com.



