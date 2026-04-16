Shelter-in-place lifted after residents in NJ township told to stay in basements

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The Brief A shelter-in-place was issued in Lyndhurt early Thursday morning, and lifted about two hours later. Some residents were told to remain in their basements. A nearby school was also put on a delayed opening.



Police activity in Lyndhurst prompted a shelter-in-place for residents early Thursday morning, which has since been lifted.

What we know:

Police told residents between Orient Way and Summit Avenue to shelter in their basements. They were also asked to avoid the area of Summit Avenue and Lake Avenue due to police activity.

The alert was issued around 6:45 a.m. Thursday on Facebook, then issued an update that the shelter-in-place had been lifted about two hours later. Columbus School was also put on a delayed opening.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but are asking residents to continue avoiding the area due to an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

Details about what prompted the shelter-in-place have yet to be released. An investigation is underway.