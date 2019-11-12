Residents caught in the middle of conflict between Cuomo and National Grid

Isaac Badaraco closed on his Farmingdale home in February and started construction soon after. The first-time homeowner had an existing meter in the house and called National Grid to get his gas hooked up. However he says he was told by a representative to wait until the work was finished.

But now because of a moratorium on new gas installations, he's one of hundreds on Long Island, Brooklyn, and Queens waiting with little explanation.

"I'm still paying rent which is about $1,500 a month," Badaraco said. "We're paying a mortgage, which is around $3,500 a month. So we're looking at $5,000 a month for a family struggling day to day, as most families in this area do."

In May, the state rejected an application for a new natural gas pipeline that would run from New Jersey across New York Harbor to the Rockaways. Without it, National Grid says there's not enough gas to serve additional customers.

"For whatever reasons, they get into these conflicts and the people are the ones who suffer," he said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave National Grid 14 days' notice of his intent to revoke its license if it doesn't supply gas to all those requesting it. The governor said the utility company failed to provide adequate and reliable service to over 1,100 households.

National Grid said in a statement: "We continue to work with all parties on these critical natural gas supply issues on behalf of all our customers in downstate New York."

"All I want to do is be able to move my family into our home that we've struggled so much for," Badaraco said.

Cuomo said that if National Grid can't come up with a plan to provide future gas supply he will find a utility who can as there are a lot of companies that would like to have the franchise.

