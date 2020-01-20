Resident: Asbestos found in burst pipe at NYCHA complex

The pipes burst in the lobby ceiling of 785 Courtlandt Avenue in the Andrew Jackson Houses in the Melrose section of the Bronx late last week. NYCHA workers made a startling discovery: asbestos.

Residents are unfortunately very familiar with mold, water leaks, heat and power outages, even broken elevators. But now concerns are growing about health after the discovery of asbestos.

Danny Barber, the president of the residents' association, said he asked for abatement to be done immediately. Workers returned Sunday, put up thin pieces of plastic with some duct tape, and promised they'd be back in 24 hours. But they never showed up, Barber said.

NYCHA told FOX 5 NY that the temporary repairs stopped the leak and that plumbers will be back as soon as possible to complete the job.