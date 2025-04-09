Researchers at Long Island lab discover breakthrough that slows pancreatic cancer progression

article

The Brief Pancreatic cancer is predicted to become the second-deadliest cancer in the US by 2030. Researchers at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory have found a way to slow the progression of pancreatic cancer during its early stages. The method blocks two proteins known to make the cancer become malignant.



Researchers on Long Island have discovered a breakthrough that could aid in the mission to help maintain and possibly cure one of the most deadly forms of cancer in the United States.

Targeting 2 proteins to slow the cancer

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) has found a way to prevent the progression of cancer cells by blocking two proteins known as FGFR2 and EGFR.

Claudia Tonelli, a research investigator at CSHL, spent countless hours studying early versions of pancreatic cancer in mice and lab grown versions of human pancreatic tissue.

"These two proteins, together, can make the cells become malignant," Tonelli told FOX 5 New York.

Patients feel hope with new research

Bill Reindl, 68, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last summer.

Reindl will have to undergo chemotherapy for the rest of his life to treat the disease.

"Like probably most people I was in denial for a little while - this couldn't be possible," Reindl told FOX 5.

But news of CSHL’s breakthrough gives both Reindl and his family hope.

"It’s a golden ticket, a second chance," Amy Pollaci, Reindl’s daughter, said.

Why is pancreatic cancer so deadly?

Researchers at CSHL predict pancreatic cancer will become the second-deadliest cancer in America by 2030.

Pancreatic cancer is often not found and diagnosed until it is in its later stages, according to the American Cancer Association.

"The pancreas is deep inside the body, so early tumors can’t be seen or felt by health care providers during routine physical exams. People usually have no symptoms until the cancer has become very large or has already spread to other organs," the ACA website states.