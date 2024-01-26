Rescuers save over two dozen cats from abandoned apartment in Queens

Multiple animal rescue groups came together recently to save over two dozen cats that were being kept in inhumane conditions inside an apartment in Woodhaven, Queens.

"Absolutely heartbreaking," said Becky Wisdom, a volunteer with Greenpoint Cats. "Worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been doing this for 5 or 6 years."

Cats were on the street, the awning of local businesses and found hiding in a deli on Jamaica Ave. Rescuers found more cats in the apartment where there was an eviction on January 4th.

"Cats that were emaciated, terrified, starving, one cat had no back legs, just each one was just sadder than the next," said Widsom.

The owner of the nearby deli said he'd called 3-1-1 multiple times over the apartment, but help never came until the rescue group came up.

Animal Care Centers of New York told FOX 5 that when they reached out to the landlord, the organization was told their assistance wasn’t needed. The ACC currently has 9 of the cats brought to them by the rescue groups.

The landlord of the building did not respond to a request for comment.

If you want to help by fostering, adopting, or donating — go to PuppyKittyNYC.org.



