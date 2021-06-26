Rescue attempt leaves cat and owner stuck in tree
TULSA, Okla. - A recent rescue attempt left a cat and its owner stuck in a tree in Oklahoma.
Tulsa Fire Department had to rescue the pair and posted the footage on June 25.
"A cat climbed high up into a tree," the department said on its Facebook page. The cat’s "owner was so concerned for the feline that he climbed up to attempt a rescue. Unfortunately, they both found themselves in a dangerous predicament high above the ground, unable to get down safely."
Cat and owner were eventually helped down from the tree.
