2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Wawa in Upper Macungie Township

A man is dead after authorities said he opened fire on several people, killing one and injuring another, in the parking lot of a Wawa in Upper Macungie Township Wednesday morning before turning the gun on himself.

Officers from the Upper Macungie Township Police Department were called to the area of Route 22 for reports of a shooting, according to Lehigh County District Attorney James B. Martin.

Investigators said just before 5 a.m. the driver of a white Toyota Carolla fired one time at another vehicle driven by a woman on Route 22 near Cedar Crest Boulevard. The woman was not injured and did not even realize her car had been hit until she pulled into the Wawa on Route 100 and Schantz Road, Martin said.

The suspected shooter pulled into the southside of the Wawa parking lot and shot a man who was sitting inside a Jeep resulting in non-life-threatening injuries, according to detectives. The shooter also shot and killed the driver of a tractor who was pumping gas, Martin said.

The suspected shooter ran from the Wawa and fatally shot himself in the hand and the chest, according to investigators. He was not identified by authorities during a Wednesday morning press conference.

"It appears the three shootings I described were indiscriminate and unrelated," Martin said.

Martin lauded a Wawa employee who was taking out trash during the shooting for ushering customers inside and alerting employees to shelter-in-place.

