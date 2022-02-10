76ers trading Simmons, Curry, Drummond and picks to Nets for James Harden, reports say

article

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly agreed to a deal to send Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details of the trade Thursday afternoon, only a few hours before the NBA’s trade deadline.

The deal comes after weeks of speculation surrounding both Ben Simmons and James Harden.

Simmons did not play this season for the Sixers in the wake of a trade demand centered largely around hurt feelings coming off last season’s playoff loss. Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists over four seasons with Philadelphia, which drafted him out of LSU, where he played only one season.

His defining moment as a Sixer came when he passed up a wide-open dunk against Atlanta in the second round of last year’s playoffs that would have tied the game late in Game 7.

Simmons was hurt by criticism from teammate Joel Embiid and coach Doc Rivers over his role in Philly’s early postseason exit.

Simmons made a surprise return to the Sixers shortly before the season opened, but was promptly kicked out of practice and suspended for one game. The punishment didn’t matter, the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft had no intention of ever playing. He later cited mental health concerns.

Harden, a 32-yar-old former MVP, has been out with a hamstring injury while trade rumors intensified. Nets coach Steve Nash even stated last week that Harden would not be traded.

This is the second straight season Harden was traded during the season. The Nets acquired the three-time scoring champion from the Houston Rockets in a deal last January, with the idea that Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would form a Big Three. The Nets loaded up for a title run with three of the highest-paid players in the league. The championship run with them never materialized.

They are 2-10 since Durant sprained his left knee, an injury that could keep him out until after the All-Star break. With Irving ineligible to play in home games because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 as mandated by New York City, it placed a heavy burden on Harden. Harden can become a free agent after the season, though he could pick up his $47.3 million player option. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports Harden will opt into player option as part of the trade.

Wojnarowski reports that the Sixers also sent guard Seth Curry and center Andre Drummond to Brooklyn as part of the deal, which also included forward Paul Millsap heading to Philadelphia.

The deal also reportedly includes two of Philadelphia’s first-round picks – an unprotected pick in 2022 and an protected pick in 2027.

Curry averaged 15.5 points per game with the 76ers this season and had been shooting 40% from three-point range. Drummond served mostly as a backup to 76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid and was averaging more than 8 rebounds a game in that role.

Millsap, 37, has only averaged about 11 minutes per game with the Nets this season. He averages just over 3 points and 3 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are getting an MVP-worthy year out of Embiid and team President Daryl Morey — who was in the front office with Houston when Harden played for the Rockets — made the deadline deal to ensure the Sixers have plenty for the championship push.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

