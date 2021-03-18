Reporter accuses Cuomo, Albany lawmakers of making her 'uncomfortable'

The latest woman to accuse NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior said he made her feel uncomfortable but that he never touched her inappropriately.

Bloomberg reporter Valerie Bauman took to Twitter Thursday morning to recount her own "embarrassing and uncomfortable" experiences with Cuomo when she covered Albany as a 25-year-old journalist for the Associated Press.

She posted a photo of her first encounter with Cuomo, then serving as Attorney General, when she said he, "did appear to take an interest in me" with his office the very next day offering her a job that she turned down, followed by his granting her an "unusual amount of access"

"He danced around my tougher lines of inquiry, often asking me random personal questions. It felt like he was flirting with me, and I think that’s because he was," said Bauman.

During a briefing on the pandemic Thursday, Cuomo reiterated that he is not going to resign, and again urged patience for Attorney General Letitia James to complete her independent investigation of the sexual harassment allegations against him.

One of Cuomo's accusers, former aide Ana Liss, was expected to speak with investigators Thursday via Zoom making her at least the third to have done so.

Bauman wrote that she hesitated to speak out because it "Pales in comparison to those already reported in the public sphere" but felt it necessary to step forward now to address a "Broader culture of sexual harassment and devaluation of women and women's voices in Albany."